AOC urges followers to back Uber-Lyft boycott despite her staff's $2G ride tab in 2019

It seemed to be more "Do as I say, not as I do" leadership from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On Wednesday, the New York Democrat enthusiastically threw in her support for Uber and Lyft drivers ahead of a worldwide strike, but campaign finance records indicate her team has spent nearly $2,000 on ride-hailing services this year alone.

The boycott was organized in response to Uber’s anticipated initial public offering this Friday for more than $90 billion – a figure drivers say comes at the cost of reduced wages and job security.

In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, Ocasio-Cortez urged her followers to avoid using either Uber or Lyft to help support the drivers (though “Cabs are fine!" she wrote).

“It’s a small but big way you can help all the drivers you’ve met get paid more to feed their families + support themselves,” she wrote.

But despite overtures of solidarity, campaign records show Ocasio-Cortez’s staff spent nearly $2,000 on ride-hailing services in the first three months of 2019, and more than $16,000 last year. And Wednesday was by no means the first time Ocasio-Cortez took aim at the such services.

Since declaring her candidacy to unseat incumbent Democrat Joe Crowley in May 2017, her campaign has relied heavily on Uber, Lyft, and Juno, despite criticizing them for underpaying their drivers.

In August, she appeared to blame Uber for a yellow cab driver’s suicide after he killed himself with a shotgun amid his inability to compete with the internet-inspired upstarts.

“NYC”s fourth driver suicide. Yellow cab drivers are in financial ruin due to the unregulated expansion of Uber. What was a living wage job now pays under minimum,” she wrote.

Her campaign did cut some spending on Uber rides amid scrutiny. But those cuts were soon offset by the extensive use of Lyft and Juno, Federal Election Commission (FED) records show.