Ocasio-Cortez posts about garbage disposal in posh new apartment

New York Rep. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is learning a lot of new things in Washington — including about what a garbage disposal is.

The 29-year-old freshman congresswoman posted photos and videos on Instagram showing the apparently “terrifying” contraption at work in her swanky DC apartment and saying she’d never seen one before.

IN NETFLIX DOC, AOC REFLECTS ON 2018 RUN: 'NOBODY ELSE WOULD, SO LITERALLY ANYBODY COULD'

“OK everyone I need your help because I just moved into this apartment a few months ago and I just flipped a switch and it made that noise and it scared the daylights out of me,” Ocasio-Cortez can be heard saying in footage.

“I am told this is a garbage disposal. I’ve never seen a garbage disposal. I never had one in any place I’ve ever lived,” she later said.

The “Green New Deal”-touting Bronx Democrat wondered whether the device was “environmentally sound.”

“This DC apartment is bougie and has things I’ve never seen before…” Ocasio-Cortez captioned the video, later noting: “Is this what social mobility is? Using kitchen appliances you never saw growing up?”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bronx-born representative ended her Instagram story by quipping, “All you people telling me to reach in and grab whatever’s there are just Republicans trying to test my health insurance.”

“I’m onto you.”

This story was originally published by The New York Post.