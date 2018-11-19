Ocasio-Cortez lashes out again, says ‘drooling’ Republicans waiting to ‘chop up’ her ‘word slips’

U.S. Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., lashed out at Republicans via Twitter on Sunday night, accusing the GOP of “drooling” in anticipation of the 29-year-old’s every misstep.

“Maybe instead of Republicans drooling over every minute of footage of me in slow-mo, waiting to chop up word slips that I correct in real-tomd (sic),” she wrote, “they [should] actually step up enough to make the argument they want to make: that they don’t believe people deserve a right to healthcare.”

She later tweeted a correction on the spelling of “real-time.”

It was the latest in a series of complaints the socialist political newcomer has made on social media since winning her election Nov. 6 in New York’s 14th Congressional District, which includes parts of New York City.

On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez complained that critics were calling her “divisive” because she participated in a demonstration about climate change two days earlier outside the office of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

“When I respectfully join young people in an action promoting climate action while encouraging leadership decisions, it’s ‘divisive,’” she tweeted.

On Wednesday, she wrote that people on Capitol Hill were repeatedly mistaking her for an intern, or thinking she was the spouse of a member of Congress, rather than a lawmaker-elect.

“People keep giving me directions to the spouse and intern events instead of the ones for members of Congress,” she tweeted.

Last week she wrote that her constituents in Queens reacted with “outrage” that online giant Amazon had decided to bring 25,000 jobs to the borough.

Earlier this month, soon after becoming the youngest woman elected to Congress, Ocasio-Cortez complained that she wouldn’t have enough money to rent a Washington, D.C., apartment until she begins drawing her congressional salary.

“Don’t worry btw,” she later tweeted. “We’re working it out!”

Ocasio-Cortez stunned many in the political world in June when she defeated longtime incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe Crowley, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, in a primary race.

Since then, she has continued looking to stir things up in her own party. On Saturday she endorsed a far-left group’s bid to run primary candidates against moderate Democrats in 2020.

The group, called Justice Democrats, calls its effort #OurTime.

“We recruited and supported Ocasio-Cortez all the way to a historic victory,” Justice Democrats Executive Director Alexandra Rojas told Politico in a statement, “and now we’re going to repeat the playbook.”