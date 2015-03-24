Obama to meet with India’s Modi at White House

The White House says President Barack Obama will welcome India's new prime minister, Narendra Modi, to the White House for a Sept. 29-30 visit aimed at repairing frayed relations between their countries.

The leaders will talk about economic and security issues, as well as developments in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Relations between the U.S. and India were strained following last year's arrest and strip-search of an Indian diplomat in New York over visa fraud charges.

Modi's acceptance of Obama's invitation also signals that the prime minister has laid to rest any lingering tension over the U.S.' decision to deny him a visit to visit in 2005.

The denial was based on Modi's alleged complicity in deadly religious riots in 2002.

Modi was elected prime minister in May.