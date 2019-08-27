Obama gets political again, launches initiative to fight gerrymandering

Former President Barack Obama is back in the political arena, announcing a new initiative to combat partisan gerrymandering -- though Republicans say the efforts are really about helping Democrats.

The "Redistricting U" program is part of the All on the Line campaign, which came about in February when Obama merged his Organizing for Action group with former Attorney General Eric Holder’s National Redistricting Action Fund. The effort aims to recruit and train individuals to take up the fight against drawing congressional districts based on partisan interests.

“Training is at the heart of organizing. It’s why I’ve always made it a priority – from my 2008 campaign until now," Obama tweeted Monday. "And it’s why I’m proud to announce @allontheline’s in-person training initiative, Redistricting U."

Republicans, though, have accused Democrats of making it sound like they want fairness – when in reality they are hoping to position their party in a better position.

“If anyone tells you that @EricHolder is ‘fighting against gerrymandering’ and for ‘fair maps,’ just look at the form his organization filed with the IRS,” former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker tweeted last week. “The truth: their mission is to ‘FAVORABLY POSITION DEMOCRATS FOR THE REDISTRICTING PROCESS.’”

According to All on the Line’s website, Redistricting U will be “sending dedicated trainers to cities across the country to train volunteers, give them the tools to impact the redistricting process in their state, hear from them on how to best make change in their communities, and empower them to be leaders in the movement for fair maps.”

The organization is focused on impacting the redrawing of congressional districts, which will take place in 2021 following the collection of data in the 2020 census. They warn against “rigged electoral maps drawn with surgical precision by politicians to preserve their party’s political power and silence the will of the people.”

Partisan gerrymandering was a hot topic in the spring, when the Supreme Court declined to weigh in on the issue, determining in a ruling in two cases that the judiciary should not get involved because it is a political issue best left to lawmakers.

One of the Supreme Court cases, Benisek v. Lamone, involved North Carolina, where Republicans had benefited from gerrymandering. All on the Line identified North Carolina as one of 10 “priority states,” along with Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Not on that list is Maryland, where Democrats had been accused of unfairly drawing district maps at the expense of Republicans in the Supreme Court’s other partisan gerrymandering case, Rucho v. Common Cause.