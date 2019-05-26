NYU political science professor blasted for tweeting fake Trump quote, calling it 'plausible'

Foreign policy expert Ian Bremmer, the president and founder of Eurasia Group and a New York University political science professor, got in big trouble Sunday for tweeting a fake quote attributed to President Trump, then claiming it was “plausible” the president would say it.

“Kim Jong Un is smarter and would make a better President than Sleepy Joe Biden,” Bremmer wrote in the now-deleted tweet, attributing it to Trump.

North Korea has labeled Biden a “fool of low IQ” and an “imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being” after the U.S. presidential hopeful recently called North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a tyrant during a recent speech.

Biden during a campaign launch in Philadelphia on Saturday accused Trump of cozying up to “dictators and tyrants” like Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Bremmer was called out on Twitter by many notables, who questioned his reasoning.

Canadian journalist Daniel Dale tweeted: “This quote is fabricated. As often, no idea what Bremmer is doing.”

Geopolitics analyst Ankit Panda tweeted: “This is not a real Trump quote … If you’re basing your views of reality based on Ian Bremmer’s tweets in 2019, please reconsider.”

Bremmer later reportedly responded in a now-deleted tweet: “This is objectively a completely ludicrous quote. And yet kinda plausible. Especially on twitter, where people automatically support whatever political position they have. That's the point.”

Neither Bremmer nor NYU returned Fox News’ requests for comment.

Bremmer was most recently in the news earlier this month for claiming no U.S. administration since the collapse of the communism in Eastern Europe has ever been so directly hostile to Russian interests than the Trump administration.

He went to Twitter to dispel the accusation often voiced by Democrats who've said the current administration has been soft on Russian efforts to spread its influence around the globe.