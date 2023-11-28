NYC Mayor Eric Adams says top campaign fundraiser whose home was raided no longer in role

New York City Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Tuesday that Brianna Suggs, his top campaign fundraiser, is no longer serving in her role, according to reports.

In early November, the FBI raided the 25-year-old campaign consultant’s home, and during the search agents seized three iPhones and two laptop computers, along with papers and other evidence related to a corruption investigation.

The raid at Suggs' residence was part of an inquiry into whether foreign money was funneled into Adams’ mayoral campaign, the New York Times reported last week, though it is understood that Adams is not being directly investigated.

Adams spoke of Suggs’ status with the campaign during his off-topic weekly press conference on Tuesday.

"She is no longer doing fundraising for the campaign," he said.

Adams, whose relationship with President Biden has soured in recent months as the mayor demanded more action from the federal government in deterring the flow of more than a hundred thousand migrants to New York City from the U.S.-Mexico border, has reportedly been under investigation since at least the spring for possibly pressuring FDNY officials in the summer of 2021 to clear the opening of a sky-rise building to house the Turkish consulate in Manhattan, the New York Times first reported.

As federal law enforcement and prosecutors have yet to publicly disclose the nature of the FBI's probe, Adams' administration responded to the Times’ report by condemning any FBI employee who possibly "improperly leaked details about this investigation as such conduct could prejudice the public and undermines the integrity of our law enforcement process."

The mayor is also under investigation for sexual assault allegations made in a legal filing by a woman who claims to be a former colleague of his.

Adams denies knowing the plaintiff, who is seeking at least $5 million in damages, according to a report from The Messenger.

