New York City
Published

NYC to increase number of police officers in subways, Adams and Hochul say

'The omnipresence is the key'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
New York City subways will soon see a larger police presence as crime in the nation’s largest city continues to be a significant issue for residents.

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the increase in a Thursday press conference and hope to reduce transit crime and monitor the homeless crisis in trains and stations across the city.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams speaks during an announcement at Brooklyn Borough Hall. 

Mayor-elect Eric Adams speaks during an announcement at Brooklyn Borough Hall.  (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

BILL BRATTON ON 'KILMEADE SHOW': LIBERAL MANHATTAN DA'S REFORMS ARE A 'RECIPE FOR DISASTER'

"The omnipresence is the key," Adams said. "People feel as though the system is not safe because they don't see their officers."

Adams, Hochul, and recently appointed NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell say they hope to promote more interactions between officers and residents.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers patrol in the Franklin Avenue subway station.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers patrol in the Franklin Avenue subway station. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

REP. MALLIOTAKIS WARNS NYC WILL TREND TOWARD 'ANARCHY' OF PORTLAND, CHICAGO UNDER NEW MANHATTAN DA

"We’re gonna talk to them, say ‘good morning,’ say ‘how are you, how is your day going,’ and actually listening for the answer, and responding," Sewell said. 

The city has experienced several high-profile crimes committed on subways over the past year, as recently as Sunday afternoon when a man was stabbed twice in the neck while standing on a subway platform in Queens.

NYPD, Police cars, New York, Street, NYC

NYPD, Police cars, New York, Street, NYC (iStock )

NYPD data show that crime increased in almost every major category in 2021, hitting levels that have not been seen in the city in five years. The number of murders, robberies, felony assaults, burglaries, grand larcenies, and grand larceny auto thefts topped 100,000 for the first time since 2016.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

