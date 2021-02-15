Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

NY lawmakers must begin impeachment proceedings, criminal investigation of Gov. Cuomo: Marc Molinaro

Democrat's 2018 gubernatorial challenger calls Cuomo administration 'deadliest' in America

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
close
NY lawmakers should start impeachment proceedings against Gov. Cuomo: Marc MolinaroVideo

NY lawmakers should start impeachment proceedings against Gov. Cuomo: Marc Molinaro

New York Republican county executive Marc Molinaro says state lawmakers should begin impeachment proceedings and criminally prosecute Gov. Cuomo

New York Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro called Monday for impeachment proceedings and a criminal investigaiton to be launched against Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the alleged cover-up of nursing home deaths under his administration.

"We’ve known all along that this is the most corrupted and least transparent administration in America," Molinaro told "America Reports." "We now know it’s also the deadliest."

Molinaro, who unsuccessfully ran against Cuomo for governor in 2018, said that the New York State assembly should begin impeachment proceedings, while state or federal investigators should launch a probe of the administration's actions.

He asserted that Cuomo is "not fit to hold public office" after allegedly handing over "manipulated data" to the federal government, pressuring hospitals and businesses to close down based on that data, and continuing to lie about the number of nursing home deaths in the state.

CUOMO BROTHERS ACCUSED OF SHOWBOATING WHILE THOUSANDS OF SENIORS DIED

Molinaro added that Albany has been "incompetent" for a long time and argued that those who issued or enforced guidance to return COVID-positive hospital patients to nursing homes should offer apologies to the American people, then hand in their resignations.

Aides to Cuomo have revealed that the state's laws have been too lenient toward nursing homes, noting that no facilities have lost their licenses despite widespread COVID-19 deaths.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

"I think a lot of these nursing homes, frankly, retrospectively, even prior to COVID have been getting away with a lot for a lot of years,"  top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa told Democratic lawmakers last week, according to audio reviewed by the New York Post

The New York Department of Health has reportedly conducted 2,284 infection control inspections in nursing homes between the start of the pandemic and Feb. 4. However, the audits have resulted in just 170 violations being issued, amounting to roughly $1.3 million in fines, capped at $10,000 per violation.

Fox News' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.

Nikolas Lanum is a digital production assistant at Fox News.

2020 Presidential Election