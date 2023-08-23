North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum suffers injury ahead of Republican presidential debate

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum suffered an injury in Milwaukee, Wisconsin last night while playing a game of pick-up basketball with his staff, Fox News has confirmed Wednesday.

Burgum is one of eight presidential hopefuls set to appear tonight in the first Republican presidential primary debate hosted by Fox News at 9 p.m. ET.

The event is being held in Milwaukee and his campaign tells Fox News that it is now "unclear if he will be able to stand at the debate."

The injury Tuesday night forced Burgum to be sent to a local hospital's emergency room. As of Wednesday, he has been discharged, his campaign says.

Burgum is a dark horse in the race, lacking the name recognition that other candidates enjoy. He qualified for the debate by earning 3% support in the Fox Iowa poll, but has otherwise remained a relatively obscure figure in national politics.

Wednesday night's debate is an opportunity for Burgum to grab more attention from GOP primary voters. The billionaire software entrepreneur has poured more than $10 million into the race from his own bank account, and spent $8 million in the last quarter alone.

Up to $760,000 of that spend went to donors who accepted his offer to send a $20 gift card to any $1+ donor, a ploy that saw him reach the fundraising threshold for the first debate in record time this cycle.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

