Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson endorses Rep. Jon Hardister to succeed him

NC labor commissioner called Hardister a 'friend and a true leader'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Outgoing North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson has endorsed his former colleague at the General Assembly to succeed him.

Dobson said he is backing state Rep. Jon Hardister in the 2024 commissioner's race, calling him a "friend and a true leader."

Dobson and Hardister are both Republicans who served together in the state House for several years. Hardister, from Guilford County, is currently the chamber's majority whip.

NORTH CAROLINA OFFICIAL SAYS 'COMPLETELY SEVERED' CRACK IN ROLLER COASTER WAS VISIBLE 6-10 DAYS BEFORE CLOSING

Dobson, who won the 2020 commissioner's election to succeed the retiring Cherie Berry, announced late last year that he wouldn't seek a second four-year term.

North Carolina Fox News graphic

North Carolina Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson has endorsed Rep. Jon Hardister to succeed him.

"Jon has the experience and skills necessary to continue the success I’ve been a part of since taking office in 2021," Dobson said in a Hardister news release on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other announced candidates for the commissioner's post include Republicans Luke Farley of Raleigh and Travis Wilson of Union County, and Democrat Braxton Winston, a Charlotte city council member and mayor pro tempore. Primaries would occur in March.

More from Politics