North Carolina
Published

North Carolina Gov. Cooper vetoes GOP bills focused on LGBTQ, gender identity issues

Republicans have enough votes to overturn Gov. Cooper's veto

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a trio of Republican bills targeting the discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools and the availability of gender transition services for minors on Thursday.

The Republican-held state legislature is likely to override Cooper's veto, as it has done for similar pieces of legislation in recent months. Cooper argued the bills are part of "culture wars" and have no place in law.

The first of the bills is a Florida-style parental rights bill requiring schools to notify parents if their children seek to change their names or pronouns. It also bans the discussion of LGBTQ issues in elementary school.

"The rights of parents are well established in state law, so instead of burdening schools with their political culture wars, legislators should help them with better teacher pay and more investments in students," Cooper said in a statement.

NORTH CAROLINA LT. GOV. MARK ROBINSON CHECKS OFF THE LEFT'S POLITICAL ‘BOXES,’ BUT RECEIVES ‘SCANT’ CAMPUS INVITES 

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes abortion bill

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed three GOP bills targeting LGBT issues, but the Republican-held legislature is likely to overturn the move. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

The other two bills relate to transgender issues. One bans access to surgery and puberty blockers for minors, and the other prohibits biological men from playing on female sports teams.

Cooper argues the bills instruct doctors to ignore "approved medical protocols" and effectively make the government "both the parent and the doctor."

NORTH CAROLINA'S REPUBLICAN LT GOV MARK ROBINSON LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN TO REPLACE DEMOCRAT GOV ROY COOPER

Exterior view of the bookstore with Antifa standing outside carrying lgbtq+ flags

North Carolina Republicans have faced protest from left-wing groups over their push for new LGBT-focused legislation. (Twitter @TaylerUSA)

Meanwhile, Republicans have been largely dismissive of Cooper's opposition, confident in their ability to override his veto as they have done before.

"Gov. Cooper has no interest in supporting female athletes, only his far-left donors that want to erase women by refusing to acknowledge biology," said state Sen. Vickie Sawyer, a Republican who sponsored the sports bill.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA MOVES TO BAN ‘DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION’ STATEMENTS IN ANTI-WOKE BACKLASH

North Carolina Republicans recently overrode Cooper's veto on a 12-week abortion restriction law in May.

Abortion rights activists

Pro-choice activists march in Charlotte, North Carolina, on June 26, 2022. (Alex Slitz/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The legislation outlawed most abortions after the 12-week mark, with exemptions for complicated cases, such as when the life of the mother is at risk.

Overriding the governor's veto requires a supermajority, or three-fifths of each chamber.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

