Noem torches 'activist liberal judges' after Abrego Garcia's release from jail: 'New low'

Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release from custody is making waves on social media amid Immigration and Customs Enforcement being told they are not allowed to arrest him due to an order from a federal judge in Maryland.

"Activist liberal judges have attempted to obstruct our law enforcement every step of the way in removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country. Today, we reached a new low with this publicity hungry Maryland judge mandating this illegal alien who is a MS-13 gang member, human trafficker, serial domestic abuser, and child predator be allowed free," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem tweeted. "By ordering this monster loose on America’s streets, this judge has shown a complete disregard for the safety of the American people. We will not stop fighting till this Salvadoran man faces justice and is OUT of our country."

Abrego Garcia is on his way back to Maryland from Tennessee, and a U.S. Magistrate Judge ordered that if he is taken into ICE custody that he will have "access to his attorneys" in order to "prepare for trial in this case."

'LAWLESS AND INSANE': TRUMP ADMIN READIES FOR FIGHT AFTER JUDGES BLOCK ABREGO GARCIA REMOVAL FOR NOW

Abrego Garica was first deported to El Salvador for being a suspected gang member, which caused a nationwide controversy that sparked visits to the Central American country, including by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland.

However, he ended up later facing charges in the U.S. for alleged human smuggling after a 2022 Tennessee traffic stop resurfaced.

"Abrego is reminded, as stated in the conditions of release appended hereto, that he must comply with any conditions of release, bond, or bail imposed by any other governmental agency, including, without limitation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE") or Department of Homeland Security," Judge Barbara Holmes wrote on Friday. "Abrego is further reminded that, if he is taken into ICE custody, he is required by the conditions of his release to consent to being transported back to this district for further proceedings in this case."

Those who disagreed with the order expressed their frustrations on social media.

"Abrego Garcia is a criminal illegal alien, wife-beater, and an MS-13 gang member facing serious charges of human smuggling," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital. "He will face justice for his crimes. It’s an insult to his victims that this left-wing magistrate intervened to put him back on the streets. Garcia will be subject to ankle monitoring to ensure the safety of the American public until further action can be taken." – Abigail Jackson WH spokeswoman

"THIS IS INSANE! Our justice system needs an OVERHAUL!" conservative podcaster Nick Sortor posted to X.

"This is why we can’t have nice things," Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk replied.

FEDERAL PROSECUTORS TELL JUDGE THEY WILL DEPORT KILMAR ABREGO GARCIA TO A THIRD COUNTRY AFTER DETENTION

"This is UNACCEPTABLE!" a political commentator under the name of "Gunther Eagleman" posted.

"These federal judges are trying their best to fill our streets with dangerous illegal criminals. They are a disaster for our nation, and know nothing about justice," one user posted.

While there was frustration on the right, some on the left cheered his release.

"Finally!!! Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia has been released from TN custody and is on his way to reunite with his family in Maryland," one user posted to X.

ABREGO GARCIA LAWYERS ASK US JUDGE TO ORDER RETURN TO MARYLAND AMID ONGOING CRIMINAL CASE

"Abrego Garcia has landed in the United States to face justice," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in June. "A grand jury in the Middle District of Tennessee returned a sealed indictment charging him with alien smuggling and conspiracy."

His lawyers have maintained that the case is politically motivated.

"A group of the most senior officials in the United States sought vengeance: they began a public campaign to punish Mr. Abrego for daring to fight back, culminating in the criminal investigation that led to the charges in this case," his lawyers said in a filing on Tuesday.

"Rather than fix its mistake and return Mr. Abrego to the United States, the government fought back at every level of the federal court system. And at every level, Mr. Abrego won," they added. "This case results from the government’s concerted effort to punish him for having the audacity to fight back, rather than accept a brutal injustice."