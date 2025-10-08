Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

2025 Elections Coverage

Ciattarelli hits Sherrill for voting to avert shutdowns under Biden but not Trump

GOP contender accuses Sherrill of applying a political double standard as shutdown standoff intensifies

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
close
NJ Dem gubernatorial candidate blasted for playing politics in government shutdown debate Video

NJ Dem gubernatorial candidate blasted for playing politics in government shutdown debate

New Jersey GOP candidate for governor, Jack Ciattarelli, called out his Democrat opponent for playing politics amid the government shutdown during a debate Wednesday night. (Credit: Rutgers University/WABC-TV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

During Wednesday night's New Jersey gubernatorial debate, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli called out his Democratic opponent, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., for playing politics when it comes to the current government shutdown. 

While there were no government shutdowns under former President Joe Biden, there were several moments when a shutdown was narrowly avoided, with Congress and the White House negotiating at the last-minute to pass an appropriations package that would keep the lights on. 

"When there were shutdowns during the Biden era, she voted every time for the continuing resolution to keep government– get it open again. This time around, with Trump in the White House, she's voted ‘no’ on the resolutions to keep government open," Ciattarelli said. 

BLUE STATE GUBERNATORIAL NOMINEES TRADE BARBS OVER CRUCIAL ISSUE WEEKS AHEAD OF ELECTION DAY 

Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill (left) and Republican Jack Ciattarelli (right) are among the leading gubernatorial candidates ahead of the New Jersey primary. 

Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill (left) and Republican Jack Ciattarelli (right) are among the leading gubernatorial candidates ahead of the New Jersey primary.  (Getty Images)

The current shutdown is the first to happen in seven years, with Republicans and Democrats fighting over continued ObamaCare expansion that expires at the end of the year. 

During the debate, Ciattarelli attempted to paint himself as someone who has relationships in D.C. and in Congress that will help "get things done," while he accused Sherrill of blaming Trump for everything that is wrong with New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY DEM HOPEFUL VOWS TO SUE TRUMP OVER TROOP DEPLOYMENTS, SAYS STATES WOULD PAY THE PRICE

mikie sherrill and jack ciattarelli

Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli, left, shakes hands with Democratic candidate for governor Mikie Sherrill, right, before a debate on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Lawrenceville, N.J.  (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

"I don't know what he has to do with our property taxes. I don't know what he has to do with our electricity rates, the failure of a public school system, the failure of our public safety across New Jersey with the handcuffing of our police, to the failure of developing our suburbs. He doesn't have anything to do with all those things. So, as I often like to say on the campaign trail, 'If you get a flat tire tomorrow – get ready – she's going to blame it on President Trump," the GOP contender claimed. 

In response, Sherrill accused her opponent of "excus[ing] President Trump from everything because that's who he works for."

The comments were consistent with what she has said on the campaign trail as well, during which she has argued that "instead of working with Democrats to lower costs, protect healthcare and support working people, Washington Republicans bent the knee to Donald Trump, shutting down the government in the process."

trump-ciattarelli split image

President Donald Trump and Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.  (Getty Images; AP)

"One-in-three children are on Medicaid where there's going to be about a $5 billion hole in the budget because of Trump's cuts to Medicaid," Sherrill claimed. "He's cut off funding for some of our innovative power as we're facing a utility crisis — it's going to drive up costs for families by hundreds of dollars. We've taken it. He's taking away title one funding for our schools, driving up our taxpayer rate. So that's why I'm fighting that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ciattarelli and Sherrill are vying to replace term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2025.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue