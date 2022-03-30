Nikki Haley releases new book focused on women who shaped her worldview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is set to publish her latest book, described as a celebration of some of the world's most iconic and inspirational women leaders.

Haley, who also authored The New York Times bestseller "With All Due Respect," has now written "If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women," to be published Oct. 4, 2022, by St. Martin’s Press.

Haley quoted former U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who said, "If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman."

"In the spirit of Thatcher's quote, Haley offers inspiring examples of a range of women who worked against obstacles and opposition to get things done—including Haley herself," her publisher wrote.

"As a brown girl growing up in Bamberg, South Carolina, no one would have predicted she would become the first minority female governor in America, the first female and the first minority governor of South Carolina, or the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," according to her publisher. "That journey wasn’t an easy one."

Explaining how she faced many people who thought she didn’t belong, Haley writes she was told she was too brown, too female, too young, too conservative, too principled and too idealistic.

"As far as Nikki was concerned, those were not reasons to hold her back. Those were all reasons to forge ahead," her publisher said.

Haley drew inspiration from other trailblazing women, the publisher added, and she has always tried to pass on that inspiration to other women.

"This personal and compelling book celebrates women who dared to be bold — from household names like Thatcher and Israel’s former Prime Minister Golda Meir, to Jeane Kirkpatrick, the first female United States Ambassador to the United Nations, human rights activist Cindy Warmbier, education advocate Virginia Walden Ford, and more," her publisher wrote.