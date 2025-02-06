Expand / Collapse search
Gavin Newsom

Newsom signs $50M 'Trump-proofing' legislative package

Gov Gavin Newsom signed the multimillion-dollar 'Trump-proofing' package

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published | Updated
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the $50 million special legislative "Trump-proofing" package which he proposed for Democrats to pass following President Donald Trump's election.

Newsom said the bill will "bolster funding for legal services programs that are vital to safeguarding the civil rights of California's most vulnerable residents, including people with disabilities, youth who are homeless, victims of human trafficking and wage theft, people facing unlawful evictions, immigrants and more. 

"None of the funding in this bill is intended to be used for immigration-related legal services for noncitizens convicted of serious or violent felonies," he added in a signing statement. 

IS NOW THE RIGHT TIME ... TO FIGHT DONALD TRUMP?': CA HOUSE SPEAKER DODGES FIERY QUESTIONING FROM REPORTER

Trump, right, with arm on Gov. Newsom's back

President Donald Trump, right, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom walk to speak with reporters after arriving on Air Force One at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The package, which was passed by the state Senate and Assembly, allocates $25 million to the California Department of Justice to support legal battles against Trump's federal policies, including environmental regulations and illegal immigration. An additional $25 million is designated for legal aid groups to assist illegal immigrants facing potential deportation.

Newsom lobbed hundreds of lawsuits against the Trump administration during Trump's first term.

Newsom and Trump face off

Newsom greets Trump on the tarmac. The president traveled to California to survey the damage caused by a series of devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area.  (Fox News)

While Newsom is gearing up for potential showdowns with the Trump administration, he has also been working with Trump to secure federal disaster relief for the Los Angeles wildfires. Trump visited California in late January to meet with Newsom, and Newsom traveled to Washington, D.C., in early February for another round of discussions with the president.

"We’re working across the aisle, as we always have, to ensure survivors have the resources and support they need," Newsom said in a statement on Wednesday. "Thank you President Trump for coming to our communities to see this first hand, and meeting with me today to continue our joint efforts to support people impacted."

NEWSOM PROPOSES $25M FROM STATE LEGISLATURE TO 'TRUMP-PROOF' CALIFORNIA

Newsom, Trump photo split

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and President Donald Trump have clashed on various issues, including immigration. (Getty/AP)

Trump hit back at Newsom after he announced the special legislative session in November, saying on his Truth Social account, "He is using the term 'Trump-Proof' as a way of stopping all of the GREAT things that can be done to 'Make California Great Again,' but I just overwhelmingly won the Election."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

