New York Democrat Gillibrand mocked for saying future is 'female' and 'intersectional'

The future may be female, but critics say Kirsten Gillibrand's role may be limited.

The Democratic U.S. senator from New York was widely mocked Wednesday after saying the future is “female” and “intersectional,” in a wink to the progressive wing of her party.

“Our future is: Female, Intersectional, Powered by our belief in one another. And we’re just getting started,” Gillibrand wrote in a tweet.

Critics claimed Gillibrand was trying to pander to progressives ahead of a likely run for president in 2020, looking to portray herself as a feminist firebrand.

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for one, fired back at Gillibrand, saying “our future is: AMERICAN.”

“An identity based not on gender, race, ethnicity or religion. But on the powerful truth that all people are created equal with a God given right to life, liberty & the pursuit of happiness,” he added.

Others also criticized the Democrat for embracing “toxic” identity politics rather than viewing everyone as equal.

“Everyone should be viewed as equals, regardless of immutable characteristics. Now we keep hearing how one group should replace another- women vs. men, etc. It's completely backwards,” said one Twitter user.

Others have also pointed out Gillibrand’s political transformation from a centrist Democrat liked by the establishment to a progressive.

“Remember when Gillibrand was an NRA favorite and an immigration hawk?” wrote columnist Chris Churchill, referring to the NRA’s top rating to the Democrat and her tough views concerning illegal immigration.

Donald Trump Jr. also went after Gillibrand’s tweet, saying he’s not sure her message will resonate with voters.

“Good to know. My girls will be excited about this. When is it appropriate to let my boys (9, 7 and 6 years old) that there's no future for them?” he asked.

“Not sure this is a winning platform but you be you.”