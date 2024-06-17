NYC Mayor Adams says he supports mask ban to curb crime: 'Cowards cover their faces'

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday he was in favor of reinstating a mask ban in the Big Apple, particularly in subways, protests and other non-health related areas to curb crime, adding that "cowards cover their faces."

Adams met with reporters on Monday afternoon, when he was asked about the possibility of implementing a mask ban.

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., said she was considering bringing back a ban on masks in her state to reduce crime. Her proposal was rejected by some on social media who are still fearful of the COVID-19 virus.

During an interview with CNN anchor Laura Coates last Wednesday, Hochul was asked about potential measures she may take to reduce rampant crime in New York City, including reinstating a previous mask ban. Jewish leaders have said that the masks have made violent offenders less afraid to commit antisemitic hate crimes.

When asked about Hochul’s proposal, Adams told the reporter it was all about proper implementation.

"I'm a strong supporter of the decision of stopping masks on our subway system, masks in protests, and masks in other areas where it's not… health-related," Adams said.

The mayor explained that the public will likely see the "despicable hate behavior" being seen across the city begin to dissipate with the implementation of a mask ban.

"Masks are not new and covering your face while you do terrible things is not new," Adams said. "There were these guys that used to ride around with hoods in the deep south. So, cowards cover their faces."

He told those who protest if they believe in something, they should stand up and show their face while believing and talking about it.

But, to those standing on the New York City trains and telling people to raise their hands if they are Zionists, then telling them to get off the train, they should show their faces, Adams noted.

"I believe the governor is in the right place and I strongly support it," Adams said of Hochul’s proposal. "I hope we get it done. … The quicker we do it, I think it’s going to stop a lot of these crimes we’re seeing."

