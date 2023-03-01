New Orleans residents weigh in on effort to recall mayor: 'Cantrell will be bitter'

Election officials are still counting signatures to determine whether New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will face a recall vote, but Big Easy residents said support for the effort is widespread.

"Everyone I've talked to seems to be pretty supportive of it," Dustin said.

Recall organizers delivered their petition to the voter's office in late February, and this week they reached a deal with the secretary of state that could lower the number of signatures they need to qualify for a ballot.

Cantrell did not respond to Fox News' request for comment. In a local press conference she blasted the recall effort as a Republican-funded campaign that has "relied on lies and misinformation."

But New Orleans residents Fox News spoke with during Mardi Gras festivities all agreed it was time for Cantrell to go.

"I don't think she represents the city well," Kelly said. "And she also does not do a good job of being the mayor."

During a Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 19, Cantrell was caught on camera flipping off parade participants .

Not everyone is willing to publicly back the campaign.

"Cantrell will be bitter. She will go after people," Babs, of New Orleans, said. "I have a lot of friends that have not signed the petition because they don’t want retribution against them, but they will vote for it when it comes to an election."

Recall organizers have criticized Cantrell for failing to get the city's crime under control and losing more than 150 police officers in 2021.

New Orleans briefly held the title of murder capital of the US after recording 266 homicides in 2022 — a 116% increase from 2019, according to the city council's crime database. Carjackings rose 165% during the same period.

"We've got real problems, just like the rest of big cities in the country do," Sally, from New Orleans, said. "We need more police, and we need to be more careful about what we do."

State law allows 20 days for the voter's office to verify the signatures and declare next steps.

