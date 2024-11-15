Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer says 'we need to stand up to Trump' in video announcing run for governor

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer said that Trump's win was a 'terrible loss for America'

Democrat New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who announced on Friday that he is running for governor in 2025, suggested the need to "stand up to" President-elect Donald Trump following the "horrible" election outcome.

Gottheimer, who entered into a crowded Democratic field for New Jersey governor, said that Trump's win was a "terrible loss for America."

"Let's pause for a minute, the election outcome was a horrible loss for America. Every candidate running for governor agrees," he said on Friday at a diner in South Hackensack.

"We need to stand up to Trump," he said.

Gottheimer

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., announced he is joining the race for New Jersey governor in 2025 and stated the need to "stand up to" President-elect Donald Trump in his campaign video. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Gottheimer pointed to Trump's stance on abortion, the environment and gun safety as "major issues" with the president-elect.

"On the major issues from healthcare to the environment to gun safety, every candidate shares the same goals, and on the issue of abortion rights, we will all stand up to Trump and his extremist attacks on women's health care," he said. "We must reinstate Roe."

Gottheimer

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said that Trump's win in the 2024 presidential election was a "terrible loss for America."  (Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

After promising to "stand up" to Trump, the representative of New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District stated his main priority as governor would be lowering costs for New Jersey residents.

"But there is one more issue that defines who I am, and what I'll fight for," he said. "Jersey is now the fourth most expensive state in the entire nation to live in, and unlike everyone else in this race, I'm focused like a laser beam on the need to lower your taxes and lower your costs."

Gottheimer

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said his main priority as New Jersey governor, besides standing up to Trump, would be lowering costs for the state's residents. (Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Gottheimer joins a slew of Democratic candidates, including former state Sen. Stephen Sweeney, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, in the state's gubernatorial race.

The Republican nominees so far include former gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli, state Sen. Jon Bramnick, former state Sen. Ed Durr, talk radio host Bill Spadea, and candidates Robert Canfield, Jim Fazzone, Hans Herberg and Robert Bacon.

