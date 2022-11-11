Nevada's Clark County has more than 50,000 ballots left to count, expecting bulk to be tallied by Saturday

A little more than 50,000 mail ballots still need to be counted in Clark County, Nevada’s most populated center, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said during Friday’s daily press conference, as Republican Adam Laxalt and incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto remain in a tight Senate race.

"We’re getting to the tail-end of what we need to do," Garcia said, adding that the bulk of ballots would likely be counted by Saturday.

He said that more than 9,000 ballots can still be cured by Monday, meaning there was an issue with the ballot the voter can fix, and he said that mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day can still be received by Saturday.

The deadline to have all ballots counted is Tuesday.

Some ballots are expected to be counted by Friday evening, Garcia said, adding that there are more than 5,000 provisional ballots as well.

Laxalt maintained an 8,988 vote lead by Friday afternoon, one that has been steadily shrinking since Tuesday as more votes from heavily Democratic Clark County are counted.

In the race for governor, Republican Joe Lombardo had a more comfortable 28,543 vote lead over Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, on Friday.

Votes are still outstanding in other counties as well, including rural ones that would likely favor Laxalt. The results are expected to be close. Nevada’s second-largest county, Washoe, has about 23,000 ballots left to count, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The race is one of three still uncalled for the Senate, including Arizona and Georgia, which is headed to a December runoff, that will determine if Democrats or Republicans take control of the Senate.