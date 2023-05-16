Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

NC GOP will attempt override of governor's veto on anti-abortion bill

Gov Roy Cooper vetoed the legislation after it passed the state senate and called on Republicans to break their support from the bill

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday vetoed a bill restricting abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy, in a rally in Raleigh. (WRAL)

Republicans in North Carolina will attempt to override the state's governor after an anti-abortion bill was executive vetoed last week.

The GOP-backed bill was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday in a public rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building.

"The House will vote to complete the override of the Governor's veto of Senate Bill 20 tomorrow evening sometime after the conclusion of the Senate session," North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore's chief of staff Neil Inman said Monday.

The legislation would outlaw most abortions after the 12-week mark, with special exemptions carved out for complicated cases, such as when the life of the mother is at risk.

Ray Cooper abortion

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper ignites a crowd of about 1,000 abortion-rights supporters gathered in Raleigh, North Carolina, before he vetoes legislation banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks, Saturday, May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

The state senate, which boasts a GOP majority large enough to override the governor's veto, is expected to put the legislation back on the table Tuesday.

North Carolina state legislature building

The North Carolina state legislature building is seen in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Al Drago/CQ Roll Call)

Cooper has made repeated appeals to the state Republicans to defect from the legislation's support.

"If just one Republican in either the House or the Senate keeps a campaign promise to protect women’s reproductive health we can stop this ban," Cooper said at the pro-choice rally surrounding his ceremonial veto outside the Legislature.

North Carolina Roy Cooper

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy at a public rally Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. The veto launches a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt to override Cooper’s veto after they recently gained veto-proof majorities in both chambers. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

The governor continued, "But that’s going to take every single one of you to make calls, to send emails, to write letters. Tell them to sustain this veto. Tell them to ask the Republican leadership to stop it."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

