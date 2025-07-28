Navy vet seeking Michigan seat outlines ambitious proposal to cut taxes for first responders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Amir Hassan, a Republican candidate for Michigan's 8th Congressional District, is proposing a sweeping tax break that would eliminate income taxes for first responders, including nurses, teachers, firefighters and police officers who make less than $100,000 a year.

Hassan told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that his proposal seeks to "reward the job force that protects us," explaining that, "We have to support those who support us in the worst times of our lives."

"I'm going to propose legislation to further what President Trump already did," Hassan explained. "No tax on tips. This is just one step further. No tax for nurses, teachers, firefighters and first responders making under $100,000 a year. That's how we reward Americans for being American, trusting in the country and investing in the country."

The Republican, a former federal law enforcement officer and U.S. Navy veteran, said he wants to "incentivize the workforce" by rewarding "anybody who serves the tax-paying American people."

SCOOP: REPUBLICAN LAUNCHES HOUSE BID IN KEY SWING DISTRICT GOP AIMS TO FLIP IN 2026 MIDTERMS

"The idea is to first incentivize people to go into these jobs. Those jobs are the bedrock of any successful community," Hassan said, adding, "It's a thankless job—nurses, teachers, firefighters. However, we should do our part in the government to reward them for their service."

TRUMP SUPPORTERS FIND UNLIKELY COMMON GROUND WITH BLUE STATE CONGRESSMAN AT TOWN HALL: 'I LOVE IT'

The Flint-native is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kristen McDonald-Rivet next year to represent Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives.

McDonald-Rivet was elected to Michigan's 8th District in 2024, but the congressional district has been held by Democrats for decades, and her Democratic predecessor, former Rep. Dan Kildee, retired last year after more than a decade in office.

Although the district, which includes Flint, Saginaw and Midland, has remained a Democratic stronghold in the House, Trump flipped it in the 2024 presidential election, carrying the district for Republicans.

It's one of 13 congressional districts where voters split their ballots, choosing Trump for the top of the ticket and a Democrat to represent their congressional district. House Republicans will have their eyes on these 13 districts as the campaign season heats up ahead of competitive midterm elections expected in 2026.

"This county has been represented by the Democratic Party since the 1970s and has led to nothing but destruction," Hassan told Fox News Digital, calling McDonald-Rivet "nothing new."

"She goes along with her party every single time, and it's going to lead to more destruction," Hassan accused.

Hassan describes himself as a "son of this district," as multiple family members worked for General Motors, including his father. But under Democratic leadership, Hassan said Genesee County suffered when jobs went overseas and the population dwindled.

"President Trump has increased the fair trade market, where jobs are now closing overseas and coming back to America, giving jobs back to the Michiganders here. The blue-collar jobs, the people that are ready to work are now having more opportunities because of the agenda of President Trump," Hassan said.

Last year, Trump campaigned on restoring Michigan as the capital of the automobile manufacturing industry, and the president has sought to deliver that campaign promise through his tariff strategy. Hassan said he's going to Congress to reinforce that agenda of building and believing in America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The automotive industry has been the foundation of this country and the foundation of this district. But we're going to incentivize other industries to come as well. There's too much destruction in this area. We need more construction," Hassan said, telling Fox News Digital that, "We want to incentivize them to build in America and reestablish what we already know the Democratic Party has destroyed."

When reached for comment regarding Hassan's criticism, McDonald-Rivet's campaign connected Fox News Digital with former Michigan state senator, Jim Ananich, who said, "People who have actually been in mid-Michigan over the past few years know Kristen McDonald Rivet delivered the largest tax cut for working families in the state's history."

"They also know they have a Congresswoman with a proven track record of working with both parties to make life better for working families, including lowering costs, strengthening our border, and standing up against EV mandates," he added.