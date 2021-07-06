Pages on CRT, anti-racism and mandatory vaccine resolutions disappear from NEA website

Dozens of pages of assembly resolutions and proposed resolutions disappeared from The National Education Association's (NEA) website Tuesday, some of which included highly-controversial items on critical race theory, anti-racism, and mandatory vaccines.

The pages on the website for the largest teachers union in the United States were visible as recently as Tuesday morning, a few days after the conclusion of the NEA's 2021 Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly.

The pages provided the status of resolutions proposed to the assembly by delegates nationwide, including whether they were defeated, passed or referred to a committee.

News organizations and activists watching the affairs of the highly-influential teachers union used the pages to keep track of the resolutions.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY OPPONENTS TO BE TARGETED, REASEARCHED' BY NEA TEACHERS UNION

One resolution that disappeared from the NEA's site was New Business Item 39, which conveyed the NEA's desire to "fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric." That resolution passed.

Another resolution that passed – New Business Item 2 – said the "NEA will research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work and/or use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked."

Not all of the resolutions which were on the NEA's website and were removed passed. New Business Item 33, proposed by a delegate from Oakland, California, pushed for the NEA to call for mandatory vaccination, mask-wearing, and social distancing in schools. It was defeated but reflects the sentiment among some that in-person instruction for students in the fall could be in jeopardy without significant pandemic health measures.

"3 days after their annual meeting concludes, @NEAToday, the nation’s largest teacher’s union, scrubs the agenda items announcing their nationwide campaign to push CRT from their website," Jessica Anderson, the president of Heritage Action, said Tuesday. Heritage is one of the national groups pushing back against CRT and was specifically targeted by New Business Item 2.

"Why are they covering up their support for CRT?" Anderson added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News asking for an explanation about why the resolution pages are no longer on its website. It also did not immediately respond to a question about whether the resolutions are or will be made publicly available elsewhere.

Before Fox News reached out to the NEA for comment, the links for the resolution pages that disappeared took the user to a screen that said "Sorry, but the page you are trying to view does not exist." After Fox News reached out to the NEA, the links began redirecting to the 2021 assembly home page instead.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.