Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House

National Christmas Tree topples to the ground at White House: 'Perfectly summing up Joe Biden's presidency'

Conservatives said the White House's Christmas tree falling down was symbolic of President Biden's presidency

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
close
White House Christmas tree toppled to the ground amid high winds Video

White House Christmas tree toppled to the ground amid high winds

The National Park Service said Tuesday that winds have taken down the National Christmas Tree ahead of the annual lighting.

After the White House's Christmas tree succumbed to high winds and toppled over, some took to social media saying it was a metaphor for the state of the current administration.

The White House's National Christmas Tree, a towering 40-foot Norway spruce, toppled to the ground on Tuesday afternoon, with conservative commentators quick to point out the irony of the situation.

"National Christmas tree falls DOWN," the Republican House Committee on the Judiciary wrote in an X post. "Perfectly summing up Joe Biden's presidency."

The fallen tree comes just two days before the annual tree lighting ceremony with President Biden.

WHITE HOUSE SCRAPS CHRISTMAS FIREPLACE STOCKINGS AFTER BIDEN ACKNOWLEGES GRANDCHILD FOR FIRST TIME

White House Christmas tree

The National Christmas Tree outside the White House fell on Tuesday night. (Fox News)

Benny Johnson, a conservative talk-show host, said that the tree tumbling to the ground was "so fitting."

"Biden’s White House Christmas tree got blown over by the wind," Johnson wrote in an X post. "So fitting for this administration."

"They can’t even get the little things right," conservative radio host Mike Sperrazza replied. 

National Christmas Tree

The new National Christmas Tree is placed on the Ellipse, which is part of the White House and President's Park. Nov. 11, 2023. (Kelsey Graczyk / NPS / FOX Weather)

WATCH: BIDEN OFFICIAL BUTCHERS POPULAR PHRASE COINED BY RONALD REAGAN ABOUT GOVERNMENT'S ROLE IN EVERYDAY LIFE

According to Jasmine Shanti, the Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist from the National Weather Service, the towering tree fell over at about 1p.m. ET, during a strong wind gust. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tree, which is from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, was quickly assessed by NPS personnel and returned to its upright position as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics