NASA says America will win ‘the second space race’ against China

FIRST ON FOX: In a newly released video obtained by Fox News Digital, NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy announced that America will travel back to the Moon before President Donald Trump leaves office, and declared the U.S. will win "the second space race" against China.

The video reveals Duffy’s vision for the agency after Trump appointed him acting administrator while also serving as Secretary of Transportation .

"We're going back to the moon, and this time, when we plant our flag, we stay," Duffy explains in the video. "I'm committed to getting us back to the moon before President Trump leaves office."

" China wants to get there , but we're getting there first," Duffy added. "We will win the second space race."

The former Wisconsin Congressman is the first head of NASA who has acknowledged a space race against China, as the Transportation Secretary looks to accomplish the exploration goals Trump has long pushed for.

Duffy says the Artemis program, named after the twin sister of the Greek Olympian god Apollo, will ultimately get the United States to Mars, indicating that the key space program originated under President Trump’s first term will be an important part of the United States' dominance in space travel.

American astronauts haven’t touched the surface of the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

The Artemis I mission, completed in 2022, ended in a successful splashdown after launching the sizable Space Launch System (SLS) and orbiting the Orion spacecraft around the moon during a 25-day mission.

Duffy indicated that the Artemis program is here to stay, despite the president proposing a 24% cut to the agency in his budget.

The congressional vote on the federal funding budget was pushed through Sep 30, 2025, by means of a full continuing resolution to fund the government, but the deadline quickly approaches at the end of this month as Congress braces for an additional continuing resolution, passage, or a possible government shutdown .

While the Artemis program was thought to be on the chopping block in the proposed multi-billion dollar slash to NASA, sources at the agency told Fox News Digital that Artemis will play a major role in space exploration and will not be fully gutted by the proposal.

"Our program is called Artemis," Duffy said. "And what we learn through Artemis gets us to Mars."

