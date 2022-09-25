Nancy Pelosi booed during surprise appearance at NYC music festival, videos appear to show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attendees of a music festival in New York City Saturday night appeared to boo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she made a surprise appearance at the event.

Pelosi, wearing a white pantsuit with a matching scarf, took to the stage of NYC’s Global Citizen music festival where she was booed by those in the audience, videos on social media appear to show.

After being introduced to the stage by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an actress who is married to Nick Jonas, Pelosi briefly spoke about carbon pollution and climate change.

NYC MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO BOOED AT GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE CONCERT

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

"As speaker of the house, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens," she told the crowd, according to the New York Post.

"It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer," she added, being drow n ed out by the crowd. "It will slash carbon pollution by 40% by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis."

CLIMATE CHANGE 'DEADLINE' CROSSES OMINOUS THRESHOLD AS ACTIVISTS WARN WORLD IS NEARLY OUT OF TIME

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

The California representative can also be heard calling for "better water and air for our children" and "better-paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents."

The crowd continued to react loudly to her comments.

Pelosi can also be heard mentioning her grandsons Paul and Thomas were in the audience.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other people can be heard cheering Pelosi and applauding.

Mariah Carey, Metallica, The Jonas Brothers and Usher performed at the festival.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also spoke at the Central Park event.