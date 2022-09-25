Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Pelosi booed during surprise appearance at NYC music festival, videos appear to show

Mariah Carey, Metallica, The Jonas Brothers and Usher performed at the festival

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Attendees of a music festival in New York City Saturday night appeared to boo House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after she made a surprise appearance at the event.

Pelosi, wearing a white pantsuit with a matching scarf, took to the stage of NYC’s Global Citizen music festival where she was booed by those in the audience, videos on social media appear to show.

After being introduced to the stage by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, an actress who is married to Nick Jonas, Pelosi briefly spoke about carbon pollution and climate change.

NYC MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO BOOED AT GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE CONCERT

  • Pelosi on stage at Global Citizen
    Image 1 of 3

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and actress Priyanka Chopra participate in the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York on September 24, 2022.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A photo of Nancy Pelosi in a white suit
    Image 2 of 3

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, attends the Global Citizen Concert in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2022.  (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)

  • Nancy Pelosi with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in New York
    Image 3 of 3

    Nancy Pelosi and Priyanka Chopra Jonas speak onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City.  (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

"As speaker of the house, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens," she told the crowd, according to the New York Post.

"It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer," she added, being drowned out by the crowd. "It will slash carbon pollution by 40% by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis."

CLIMATE CHANGE 'DEADLINE' CROSSES OMINOUS THRESHOLD AS ACTIVISTS WARN WORLD IS NEARLY OUT OF TIME

  • Charlie Puth at the Global Citizen Festival
    Image 1 of 2

    US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth performs during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York on September 24, 2022.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

  • A photo of Mariah Carey
    Image 2 of 2

    US singer-songwriter Mariah Carey performs during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York on September 24, 2022.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The California representative can also be heard calling for "better water and air for our children" and "better-paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents."

The crowd continued to react loudly to her comments.

Pelosi can also be heard mentioning her grandsons Paul and Thomas were in the audience.

The Jonas Brothers perform during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York on September 24, 2022. 

The Jonas Brothers perform during the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in New York on September 24, 2022.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Other people can be heard cheering Pelosi and applauding.

Mariah Carey, Metallica, The Jonas Brothers and Usher performed at the festival.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also spoke at the Central Park event.

