Elon Musk

Musk agrees with Massie that bill is 'debt bomb ticking' and 'missed opportunity' for conservatives

Musk wants Congress to put the kibosh on the measure

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Elon Musk, who is vociferously decrying the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act that cleared the House of Representatives last month, agreed with Rep. Thomas Massie, who declared in a post on X that the measure "is a debt bomb ticking" and that it marks a major "missed opportunity" for conservatives.

"The Big Beautiful Bill is a debt bomb ticking. It’s also the biggest missed opportunity conservatives have ever had to put our country back on a track of fiscal sanity. If we defeat this bill, a better one can be offered that won’t bankrupt our country," Massie declared in a post on X.

"Absolutely," Musk wrote when retweeting Massie's comments.

MASSIE CALLS ON ELON MUSK TO FUND PRIMARY CHALLENGES AGAINST REPUBLICANS WHO BACKED TRUMP TAX BILL

Left: Elon Musk; Right: Rep. Thomas Massie

Left: Elon Musk looks on during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 30, 2025; Right: Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 (Left: ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images; Right: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Massie, who was one of the two House Republicans who voted against the measure, made the comments when retweeting a post in which Musk had urged people to call their lawmakers about the proposal. "Bankrupting America is NOT ok! KILL the BILL," Musk declared in the post.

In another tweet on Wednesday, Musk asserted, "No one who actually reads the bill should be able to stomach it."

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SOUNDS ALARM OVER AI PROVISION IN ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL ACT: ‘I WOULD HAVE VOTED NO IF I HAD KNOWN’

America's national debt is more than $36 trillion. 

Musk is sounding the alarm about the country's debt problem and profligate spending.

"America is in the fast lane to debt slavery," he warned in a post on X.

ELON MUSK WARNS EXCESSIVE SPENDING WILL PLUNGE US ‘INTO DEBT SLAVERY’

Massie, a serious fiscal hawk, draws attention to the nation's fiscal fecklessness by wearing a small debt clock.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

