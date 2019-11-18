Indiana mayor Dennis Tyler arrested by FBI in City Hall corruption probe

Muncie, Ind., Mayor Dennis Tyler -- a Democrat nearing the end of his second term in office -- was arrested Monday by the FBI as part of a sprawling public corruption probe that has snared several officials in his administration.

FBI Indiana spokeswoman Chris Bavender told Fox News Tyler was arrested at his home at 7:30 a.m. local time.

“I can confirm an arrest warrant was executed at the home of Mayor Dennis Tyler this morning and he is currently in custody,” she said.

Indianapolis U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler planned to provide more details about Tyler’s arrest at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Tyler was elected mayor in 2011. He didn't run for reelection this year.

The FBI raided City Hall offices in 2017 as it investigated Craig Nicholas, a former building commissioner, and the awarding of no-bid contracts to demolition companies he owned, Fox 59 Indianapolis reported.

After pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal crimes, he was sentenced to two years in prison, the station reported.

The FBI also targeted officials working in another Muncie government agency that deals with sanitation, according to the station.