Mudslinging candidates in heated House race face voters on big primary day

Candidates in a heated House race gaining national attention are facing the will of voters today as one aims to make history and the other tries to keep his family's legacy alive.

Veteran Air Force Brig. Gen. Chris "Mookie" Walker and West Virginia state Treasurer Riley Moore, the top two candidates in a crowded Republican primary for West Virginia's deep-red 2nd Congressional District, have battled for months to win over the large majority of conservative voters in the district.

Walker, a Republican who was the first Black man to hold a general's rank in the West Virginia National Guard, would likely also be the first Black man from the state elected to Congress if he wins Tuesday's primary, while Moore, whose family includes a number of former elected officials, would secure a continuation of that political legacy.

Walker has sought to paint Moore as part of a "political dynasty," calling for West Virginians to send a non-career politician to Washington, D.C.

"Look, I respect Riley Moore. I appreciate what he's done in state government as the state treasurer, but in my opinion, and a lot of people's opinions, dynasties don't work. Just because his grandfather was a former governor doesn't make him best qualified," he told Fox News Digital ahead of his campaign launch in January.

"I think that this moment is too important to send another career politician to Washington, D.C. Again, I'm a pugilist. For all the things that are important to West Virginians, I will be the thorn in the side of the left, whereas others are, I think, going to just be there meekly casting votes," he added.

Moore, on the other hand, has largely ignored Walker on the campaign trail, instead focusing on his campaign's America First message and pledges to stand up against the policies being pushed by Democrats and the Biden administration.

Walker and Moore have run neck-and-neck on dollars spent on the race, while the former has tried to gain the advantage by tying the latter to his time working in the "swamp" of Washington, D.C., an often-used line to blast career politicians and those with deep ties to government-related work.

Earlier this year, Walker criticized Moore for his time working as a lobbyist at the controversial – and now-defunct – Podesta Group, claiming he represented "dictators and despots and anti-American zealots," including the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

It appears no evidence exists linking Moore to any work directly with the CCP, although it has been reported that the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, a client of the Podesta Group at the time of Moore's employment, was heavily influenced by party members.

Moore's campaign pushed back on Walker's claims, accusing him of lying. It also accused Walker of lying about his service in the Air Force, claiming he never flew in combat. Walker, in fact, served extensively in combat, according to military records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

"West Virginians should vote for me for one simple reason – values. I spent my life defending America around the globe, and I've run this campaign on that record of service and sacrifice. My opponent has only ever looked out for himself. We deserve so much better," Walker told Fox News Digital on Tuesday as voters headed to the polls.

"Riley Moore is the only proven conservative in this race, with a record of fighting and winning for West Virginians. They know him, they trust him, and they’re ready to send him to Congress, where he’ll fight for them every single day," a spokesperson for Moore told Fox News Digital.

Walker and Moore face a crowded Republican primary field that includes Army veterans Dennis Cain and Joseph Early, as well as Alexander Gaaserud.

The winner of Tuesday's Republican primary will be the heavy favorite to win the November general election.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.