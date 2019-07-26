MSNBC host says Dems are ‘at war’ with Trump and won’t ‘necessarily play fair’

MSNBC host Donny Deutsch on Friday said Democrats are “at war” with President Trump and won’t “necessarily play fair” to make sure he winds up in prison.

Deutsch made the incendiary comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" to discuss Dems' strategies for the 2020 presidential campaign.

After a conversation in which host Joe Scarborough referred to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as “Moscow Mitch,” Deutsch went on a rant about Democrats needing to take the gloves off in their fight against Trump.

“It is time for the Democrats to wake up. We are playing against cheaters and liars or stealers," he said.

Deutsch then riffed on former first lady Michelle Obama’s famous quote "When they go low, we go high.”

“When they go low, we go to do whatever we have to do,” Deutsch said, stopping short of “go lower.”

"We may not have won the battle of impeachment, but we're going to win the war of putting him in jail, whatever we have to do, and we're not going to necessarily play fair," Deutsch said. "For all the intellectuals out there whose hair is going to go on fire -- ‘But we're becoming like them, we're becoming like them' -- we cannot lose the next election. We will go back 50 years."

Deutsche received flack from his colleagues last month for suggesting that none of the Democratic candidates have a chance at beating President Trump in the 2020 election.