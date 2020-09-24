More than half a million votes already cast in 2020 election

Election Day isn’t until Nov. 3, but more than half a million votes have already been cast in this year’s election.

According to the U.S. Elections Project, a total of 516,334 ballots have been cast as of Thursday morning in states that are reporting their count.

DEMOCRATS DOMINATE ABSENTEE BALLOT REQUESTS IN KEY SWING STATES

As of Thursday, 25 states had started sending out absentee ballots to registered voters who had requested them. North Carolina was the first state to start sending out ballots. Its effort kicked off on Sept. 3, 60 days before Election Day.

Separately, as of Thursday, none states had started early in-person voting at polling stations.

Due to health concerns over in-person voting amid the coronavirus and facing the likelihood of standing in long lines on Election Day, a surge in absentee voting or early in-person voting is expected this year.

The U.S. Elections Project spotlights on its website that it’s “an information source for the United States electoral system. The mission of the project is to provide timely and accurate election statistics, electoral laws, research reports, and other useful information regarding the United States electoral system.”