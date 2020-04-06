Mitt Romney out of self-quarantine following coronavirus scare

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, is out of self-quarantine and has been reunited with his family after being in isolation following a lunch with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Romney last month tested negative for the virus but said he would remain absent from the Senate out of an abundance of caution.

"Thankfully, I tested negative for COVID-19," Romney tweeted in March. "Nevertheless, guidance from my physician, consistent with CDC guidelines, requires me to remain in quarantine as the test does not rule out the onset of symptoms during the 14-day period."

Once Romney learned Paul tested positive, he ordered a charter flight back to Utah for a two-week quarantine. Fellow Utah Sen. Mike Lee hitched a ride on the plane because both had been in close contact with Paul, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Romney said he's been wearing a tracksuit, working out on a stationary bike and conducting business via the phone.

Senate Republicans have been down five members as they negotiate a massive stimulus package to aid workers and businesses devastated by the nationwide shutdown of the economy to stop the spread of the virus.

In addition to Paul, Romney and Lee, Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Rick Scott of Florida have been in quarantine unrelated to contact with Paul. Paul is the only known senator to have tested positive for the virus.

Romney's self-quarantine and negative test drew taunts from President Trump, who holds a grudge against him for being the only Republican to vote in favor of one article of impeachment leveled against Trump earlier this year.

“This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot!” Trump tweeted when Romney announced he tested negative for the virus.

A “RINO,” as Trump called Romney, stands for “Republican In Name Only.”

Fox News Marisa Schultz and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.