Sen. McConnell’s reelection campaign is selling ‘Cocaine Mitch’ t-shirts

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reelection campaign team decided to market on the senator’s nickname and make it into a t-shirt.

Last year, Don Blankenship gave McConnell the nickname “Cocaine Mitch” during his ill-fated bid for a West Virginia Senate seat. Blankenship gave him the nickname in relation to a reported drug bust tied to his father-in-law’s company.

SCHUMER BRANDS MCCONNELL'S FIERY SPEECH TO MOVE ON FROM RUSSIA INVESTIGATION AS 'DESPICABLE'

McConnell’s team then photoshopped an image of the Kentucky senator on a poster for the Netflix series “Narcos” after Blankenship lost the race to incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

A year on, McConnell seems to have embraced the nickname.

On Wednesday, the Team Mitch Twitter account announced voters can buy their own “Cocaine Mitch” t-shirt. The red shirt, that says “MITCH” in white lettering, also contains the image of man's silhouette. The back of the shirt reads: “TEAM MITCH CARTEL MEMBER.” The official “Cocaine Mitch” t-shirt is available for $35.

McConnell is up for re-election in 2020. He launched his re-election campaign in April.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

