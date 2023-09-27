Expand / Collapse search
Missouri

Missouri mayor removed from office after allegedly brandishing gun during argument: reports

Levi Weaver refused to initially step down from office because he claimed the allegations were untrue

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
A Missouri mayor was impeached and removed from office after he allegedly threatened an alderman with a gun, according to reports.

FOX 4 Kansas City reported that Greenwood Mayor Levi Weaver was unanimously voted out of office Tuesday by the Greenwood Board of Aldermen.

The three-member board met at City Hall, where deliberations lasted longer than two hours.

MISSOURI AG SUES HEALTH PROVIDER FOR ALLEGEDLY NOT GIVING MENTAL HEALTH EVALUATIONS BEFORE SEX REASSIGNMENTS

Levi Weaver headshot

Greenwood, Missouri Mayor Levi Weaver was impeached last year and removed from office this week for allegedly brandishing a gun during an argument. (Greenwood Government Website)

One of the members, Kyron McClure, was the man whom Weaver was accused of threatening with a gun.

"To have to stand here in front of these cameras, it’s just a little disappointing that we got this far," Alderman Ryan Murray said.

In October 2022, the aldermen impeached Weaver on three counts, including brandishing a gun during a conflict, infringing on First Amendment rights by blocking people from the city’s Facebook page, and being loose with business licensing rules and possibly violating Jackson County health codes, the station reported.

‘DANGEROUS’ CRIMINAL SERVING 30-YEAR SENTENCE FOR SODOMY ESCAPES CUSTODY AT ST LOUIS COUNTY HOSPITAL

Greenwood Council

The Greenwood, Missouri Board of Aldermen hold a meeting Tuesday without mayor Levi Weaver, who was removed from office after a unanimous vote. (City of Greenwood Facebook)

Weaver was encouraged by the board to resign, but reportedly would not because he said the allegations against him were not true.

"There was no testimony that he ever brandished a weapon or pointed a weapon or threatened anyone with a weapon," Weaver’s attorney, Aaron Racine, told the station. "Legally, which has completely ignored, it had nothing to do with the discharge of his office as mayor. It was a personal argument between those two."

Racine added that he plans to appeal the decision with the hope a judicial review board will reinstate him to the elected position.

Now that the seat is open, the aldermen will begin working on appointing a replacement mayor to serve for the next seven months, who then decide who to appoint to fill an open seat on the board.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

