'Dangerous' criminal serving 30-year sentence for sodomy escapes custody at St Louis County hospital

Authorities in Missouri are searching for a dangerous sexual predator who escaped from custody on Thursday.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Tommy Wayne Boyd, 45, was reported missing at approximately 3:55 a.m. Thursday after he was transported Wednesday, Sept. 20 from the Potosi Correctional Facility to the Mercy Hospital South for treatment and then escaped the hospital.

"He was last seen at approximately 3:54 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, 2023, by hospital personnel. Surveillance video shows Boyd leaving the hospital on foot, traveling in an unknown direction," a notice from the St. Louis police said.

The statement continued, "Boyd is described as a white male, 5'7", 154 pounds with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket, and orange slippers. He should be considered dangerous."

It is not known if Boyd is armed.

Boyd was at the Missouri Department of Corrections, serving a 30-year sentence for statutory sodomy.

"Residents are urged to be aware of their surroundings," the St. Louis County Police Department said.

Police did not say how a convicted sexual predator was able to just freely walk away from the facility. The incident remains under investigation.

The nearby Lindbergh Schools said it would remain under lockdown out of "an abundance of caution."

"All Lindbergh Schools remain on lockout this morning out of an abundance of caution, as St. Louis County Police pursue a suspect in our area. Lockout means that school is still open, and normal indoor learning activities will continue. Students and staff will remain indoors until further notice," a notice on the school district’s webpage reads.

It added, "Lindbergh Schools is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all of the Lindbergh community. Thank you for your cooperation and support. We will share additional updates and information as soon as it becomes available."

Mercy Hospital South also released a statement Thursday confirming Boyd's escape.

"Early Thursday morning, a prison inmate guarded by two Missouri Department of Corrections officers escaped their custody while at Mercy Hospital South. There was no physical confrontation, no one was hurt and video surveillance shows the escapee leaving the hospital. While there is no evidence he is still on the hospital campus, to ensure the safety of everyone, we are conducting a complete search of all our buildings. We are working with St. Louis County Police in their search and investigation."

Anyone who sees Boyd or has information that could result in his arrest is encouraged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).