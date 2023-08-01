Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics
Published

Missouri Democrats delete tweet calling for Trump-adorned house to 'burn'

'The roof, the roof, the roof is on [fire] we don’t need no water, let the ‘insert your word,’ burn!' the Missouri Dems wrote

Houston Keene
By Houston Keene | Fox News
close
Cori Bush: Abortion is no different than Tylenol Video

Cori Bush: Abortion is no different than Tylenol

Progressive Democrat Cori Bush claimed that 'tranks folks' need abortions to deal with systemic oppression.

The Missouri Democratic Party deleted a tweet calling for a house adorned with Trump campaign merchandise to "burn" down.

The state's Democratic Party responded to a Monday tweet by Democrat political influencer Jon Cooper asking Twitter users what they would do if the house covered with Trump campaign flags were their "next-door neighbor."

"The roof, the roof, the roof is on [fire] we don’t need no water, let the ‘insert your word,’ burn!" the Missouri Democrats tweeted, referencing Rock Master Scott and the Dynamic Three’s hit "The Roof is On Fire."

CORI BUSH’S CAMPAIGN CONTINUES TO SHELL OUT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS TO HER HUSBAND FOR PRIVATE SECURITY

Donald Trump

Voters who believe that President Biden is a poor leader would still voter for him over former President Donald Trump because Trump is "just evil." (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

"#VoteBlue2024," they added.

The tweet was later deleted by the Missouri Democrats, but not before screenshots were taken.

"Here’s the Missouri Democrat Party advocating for a Trump supporter’s home to burn down. Sick," Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley wrote.

"There’s no place for this kind of disgusting, violent rhetoric in Missouri," he added.

"No big deal, just the official account of the Missouri Democrat Party openly calling to burn down the homes of Trump supporters," Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

"The official account of the Missouri Democratic Party expressing excitement about the possibility of a Trump supporter’s house burning down," Twitter account Libs of TikTok wrote.

"Here is the official account of the Missouri Democratic Party expressing how excited they are about the possibility of a TRUMP supporter’s house burning down," author Arch Kennedy tweeted.

"So much for the ‘Party of Love and Tolerance,’" he added with an eye-roll emoji.

The Missouri Democratic Party did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The deleted tweet comes as a prominent Missouri Democratic lawmaker shells out thousands of dollars in private security costs, despite repeatedly calling for defunding the police.

CORI BUSH'S CAMPAIGN FLOUTS FINANCIAL FILING DEADLINE

Rep. Cori Bush's campaign has funneled tens of thousands of dollars to her new husband, Courtney Merritts, for private security and other expenses during the first half of 2023, filings reviewed by Fox News Digital show.

Rep. Cori Bush speaks to Fox News near the US Capitol Building

(Rep. Cori Bush's campaign has funneled tens of thousands of dollars to her new husband, Courtney Merritts, for private security and other expenses during the first half of 2023, filings show. (Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital))

The Missouri Democrat's campaign, which blew past the second quarter filing deadline and could face potential fines, finally submitted her committee report a week late last month. The new filing shows Merritts pocketed $17,500 for security services and "wage expenses" between April and June. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bush has said she requires protection due to previous attempts on her life. Since 2019, she's dropped over a half million dollars into such expenses, which mainly has gone to PEACE Security.

Fox News Digital’s Joe Schoffstall contributed reporting.

Houston Keene is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

More from Politics