Mike Huckabee offers advice to GOP to avoid DNC's 'telethon' atmosphere

Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee told "Outnumbered" on Tuesday that the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention felt more like a "telethon."

"I was waiting for the 800 number, and tell me what premium I could get. What is the coffee mug, the beach blanket? What exactly would I get for $100 if I did it?" Huckabee joked.

"To be fair to the Democrats, this is a tough environment," the former Arkansas governor, added. "I’m going to cut them some slack. I know that’ll surprise everybody, but it’s not easy to do this thing virtually."

Huckabee, who was a former Republican presidential candidate and has addressed several conventions, hit the DNC for sitting in front of fireplaces in the middle of the summer.

"These things are always about a raucous atmosphere, yelling and cheering and balloons dropping, and noises, crazy hats, and crazy people sometimes," he said. "Now you’ve got a very benign-looking people sitting in front of the fireplace. Why are they doing that in August? That’s a whole other issue."

He gave advice to the Republicans for next week's RNC.

"I’d make it a little more entertaining," Huckabee said. "Make it more watchable. Yes, the issues are incredibly serious, and we need to focus on how serious they are, but one of the best ways to get across the truth of the message is satire, a little bit of humor, and I didn’t see any of that."