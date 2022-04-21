Migrant buses continue to arrive in Washington, DC from Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The ninth and tenth buses carrying migrants who entered the country through the southern border into Texas arrived in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s controversial policy to bus migrants in Texas who volunteer to go to the nation’s capital came in response to President Biden's decision to end Title 42, which allowed the U.S. to deny entry to migrants, according to the Texas Tribune.

"By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border," Abbott said last week. "Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border."

Abbott told "Hannity" earlier this week that he was forced to come up with "new ideas to do the federal government's job" as border checkpoints struggle to manage the flow of people attempting to enter the United States and amid the Biden administration's move to eliminate the Title 42 expulsion provision.

"It’s an atrocity that we have a President of the United States that is not securing the border. He is violating laws passed by Congress to secure the border and on top of that, we have a president who is turning a blind eye to security-based issues by allowing people on terrorist watch lists to come into the United States of America," Abbott said.

Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) last week to begin transporting migrants released from federal custody in Texas to Washington, D.C., and other locations outside the Lone Star State. The migrants must volunteer for the bus ride.

Many of the migrants had been released into small Texas communities that Abbott said were overwhelmed.

Ordalis Heras, 26, an asylum seeker from Venezuela who took one of the earlier buses to Washington, D.C., told the Tribune she was grateful to Texas for the ride.

"We are very thankful for all the help that has been given to us. Frankly, we did not have the money to get here otherwise, so we are very thankful for the help," she said after arriving in the capital. "From here on in, I think things will be better. I have hope that things will be better and that my children will have a better quality of life."

Abbott said he is also considering sending migrants to Delaware, Biden’s home state.

