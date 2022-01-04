Michigan redistricting map, praised by Obama, faces lawsuit alleging Black disenfranchisement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Michigan redistricting map that was praised by former President Obama is facing a lawsuit from current and former lawmakers who allege that it disenfranchises Black voters.

The politicians are coming together to sue Michigan's citizen-led redistricting commission, claiming the map violates the Voting Rights Act, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Obama previously shared an article on Twitter while praising the independent commission.

"If you're feeling discouraged about our democracy, read this article about how citizens in Michigan took politics out of the redistricting process," he tweeted. "It’s why the work @EricHolder and the @DemRedistrict are doing to fight gerrymandering is so important."

The maps weaken the Black vote by spreading out voters, instead of having majority-Black districts, according to the lawsuit, which was expected to be filed at the Michigan Supreme Court.

Opponents of the maps called out Democrats to join their side, explaining that the advantage it gives them should not come "at the expense of Black voters' representation," according to the Detroit Free Press.

Former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, a Democrats, blasted the new legislation.

"Don’t leave us out in the rain because you simply want a majority," she said.

Redistricting has long been a contentious issue in politics.

California redistricting, which was also done by an independent commission, is said to give an advantage to congressional Democrats.

In early December, the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit over Texas' newly drawn maps, claiming the new maps are diluting the "voting strength" of minority voters.

Fox News’ Timothy Nerozzi and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.