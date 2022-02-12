Michigan GOP fires back as Dem Whitmer blasts ‘Freedom Convoy’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some Michigan Republicans spoke out in support of Canadian truckers Friday as the "Freedom Convoy" against vaccine mandates reached the Ambassador Bridge connecting Canada and Detroit.

The GOP remarks contrasted sharply with those from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat who blasted the "Freedom Convoy" as "an illegal blockade."

Among the Michigan Republicans backing the truckers was former Detroit police Chief James Craig, who is looking to unseat Whitmer as governor. On Friday, Craig accused Whitmer and President Biden of "demonizing the truckers," according to the Detroit News.

"I stand with the truckers," Craig said, the newspaper reported. "I support all working people who are standing up for personal freedom. What we are seeing is a tremendous lack of leadership from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Joe Biden and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer."

Another Republican speaking out was U.S. Rep. Lisa McClain, whose district includes the Blue Water Bridge, which was handling vehicular traffic that was rerouted because of the convoy, according to the News.

"Vaccine mandates are going to cripple our supply chain," McClain wrote on Twitter. "The Democrats can blame freedom loving truck drivers, but the real blame is on the vaccine requirements at the border."

Whitmer explained her position in a video placed online by The Post Millennial.

"This is an illegal blockade," Whitmer said, "and while people have the right to protest, they don’t have a right to illegally block the largest land-border crossing in North America."

Whitmer claimed the perception that the convoy was strictly a "Canada issue" was simply wrong, claiming Michigan’s economy has been affected "since day one."

"Every minute this goes on, it’s lost wages, it’s damage to our businesses," she said.

"Hundreds of millions of dolllars a day are being lost," she added. "There are Michiganders who are hard-working, simply want to show to their jobs, they’re out of work right now. This is having a huge impact and we are pushing on the Canadian government to resolve this swiftly and safely because every minute this goes on, it’s incredibly damaging to our economy and to our people."