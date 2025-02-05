Expand / Collapse search
Rashida Tlaib

Michigan Dem who refused to back Harris due to Israel support now blasting Trump Gaza proposal

Trump has proposed a US takeover of Gaza, resettling Palestinians in other countries

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
 Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on the debate amid the Israel-Hamas war on 'The Story.'

A Michigan Democratic congresswoman who refused to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential run due to the Biden-Harris administration's stand on Israel is now lashing out against the Republican who defeated her, citing his proposal on ending the Gaza conflict.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib blasted President Donald Trump for his comments on the war in Gaza and urged her allies to ramp up a push for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"This president can only spew this fanatical bulls--- because of bipartisan support in Congress for funding genocide and ethnic cleansing,"  Tlaib said on Twitter Tuesday. "It’s time for my two-state solution colleagues to speak."

Tlaib's comments came after Trump proposed a U.S. takeover of war-torn Gaza following the war, saying that Palestinians could be resettled to other countries. 

SAUDI ARABIA CONTRADICTS TRUMP, VOWS NO TIES WITH ISRAEL WITHOUT CREATION OF PALESTINIAN STATE 

President Trump, left; Rep. Tlaib, right

President Donald Trump and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Getty Images)

But Tlaib’s calls for other lawmakers to "speak up" comes after she declined to take a stance on last year’s presidential election.

Tlaib’s decision not to endorse a candidate in the presidential race came during a time of severe backlash against the Biden administration’s policies in Gaza by many constituents in her district, with some Muslim leaders going so far as to endorse Trump despite their traditional support for Democratic candidates.

One such leader, Bishara Bahbah, chaired a group known as Arab Americans for Trump. But Bahbah announced on Wednesday that he was changing the name of the group, according to a report from the Associated Press, citing Trump’s comments on Gaza.

Rep. Tlaib closeup shot

Rep. Rashida Tlaib and union activists discuss free speech on college campuses, at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

THE HISTORY OF GAZA AMID TRUMP’S PLAN TO REBUILD ENCLAVE 

"The talk about what the president wants to do with Gaza, obviously we’re completely opposed to the idea of the transfer of Palestinians from anywhere in historic Palestine," he said in a statement announcing the group’s name would be changed to Arab Americans for Peace. "And so we did not want to be behind the curve in terms of pushing for peace, because that has been our objective from the very beginning."

But the sudden outcry in reaction to Trump’s comments wasn’t well received by all Democrats, with Democratic strategist Julian Epstein telling Fox News Digital that Trump’s proposal was a lot more positive than anything Tlaib appears to be offering as a solution.

Donald Trump closeup shot

Former President Donald Trump arrives at an election night watch party, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Evan Vucci/AP)

"Whether you agree or disagree with Trump’s proposal, at least he is proposing something that could lead to a bright future for Gaza," Epstein said. "Tlaib, on the other hand, has advocated for policies that would keep the neo-Nazi, terrorist, race-hating Hamas in power while mimicking their rhetoric rom ‘river to sea,’ for which she was sanctioned by the House, including with Democratic support."

