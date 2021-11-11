Michigan AG admits to drinking to the point of being sick during a college football tailgate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dana Nessel, the Democratic attorney general in Michigan, admitted in a statement that she drank too much alcohol on an empty stomach during a tailgate before a college football game last month and required assistance to leave the stadium.

Nessel said she attended the Michigan-Michigan State football game in East Lansing on Oct. 30, and blamed two Bloody Marys on an empty stomach for making her feel ill.

"I laid low for a while, but my friends recommended that I leave so as to prevent me from vomiting on any of my constituents," she said, posting a photo of herself holding her head while seated in the stands. She said she left early and was assisted as she walked out. Someone used a wheelchair to make sure that she could safely make it back to her car, she said. She said she was driven home by a designated driver.

Nessel said her staff said that she'd benefit from hiring a crisis management company to help her navigate what she called "TAILGATE-GATE," but she wanted to speak directly to her constituents.

Some responses seemed to embrace Nessel for her honesty.

"So here’s the story: an adult on personal time legally consumed an intoxicating substance, had the common sense to responsibly excuse herself, got home safely, and slept it off. Where is the scandal!?" one commenter posted.

Some were not as forgiving and accused her of showing a lack of judgment as the state's top attorney.

"The issue isn’t that she got embarrassingly drunk at our state’s most-watched public event, it’s that she is completely erratic, irrational, and lacks judgment," Tori Sachs, the executive director of the conservative Michigan Freedom Fund, said, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Nessel's office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

"Sometimes I screw up," she said in the statement. "This was definitely one of those times. My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this mishap, but especially that Michigan fan sitting behind me. Some things you can’t un-see."