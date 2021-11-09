Michigan gubernatorial candidate warns pipeline shutdown could endanger Michiganders heading into winter

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon warned axing the Line 5 pipeline project could "endanger lives" as the Biden administration reportedly considers shutting down the project. Dixon joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the implications of what the potential shutdown could mean for Michiganders across the state, specifically in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

BIDEN ADMIN CONSIDERING SHUTTING DOWN MICHIGAN PIPELINE, DRAWING CRITICISM AND DIRE WARNINGS AS WINTER NEARS

TUDOR DIXON: Michiganders right now are wondering, is Joe Biden going to bow to the radical progressives and endanger them this winter? Or will he fight against these extremists and their make-believe environmental issue? Because a lot of people aren't talking about what this really means for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. One in five homes is heated by propane. These are our working class Americans, our working class Michiganders in the UP. That propane- 100% of it comes from Line 5. This just-in-time energy has got to be there for our people who live in an area that is below freezing for months out of the year, and Harris, we're going into those months right now. That energy secretary you just spoke of, that's a former governor of Michigan, and here she is, laughing about the fact that this could put people in a situation that endangers their lives.

