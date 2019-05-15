Michael Wolff releasing 'Fire and Fury' sequel portraying Trump as 'increasingly volatile'

Author Michael Wolff will, in June, reportedly release an explosive sequel to his controversial book "Fire and Fury" which President Trump heavily criticized after its release in 2018.

The book, titled "Siege: Trump Under Fire," will portray the administraition as "under fire from almost every side." "Siege reveals an administration that is perpetually beleaguered by investigations and a president who is increasingly volatile, erratic, and exposed," the book's publisher said on its website.

With a release date of June 4, "Siege" will likely pour fuel onto an already raging fire engulfing coverage of the Russia investigation. According to Axios, the book ends with the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report -- a bombshell that provoked further Democratic investigation and appeared to prompt Justice Department efforts to investigate the Russia probe's origins.

TRUMP DEMANDS PUBLISHER STOP RELEASE OF BOOK THAT CAUSED BANNON FALLOUT

Wolff's first book similarly ignited a media firestorm as it included negative claims about the president and his family -- namely that some in the administration questioned his mental fitness and that Trump's former chief adviser Steve Bannon mocked Don Jr and Jared Kushner.

At the time, both Trump and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders blasted the book, describing it as a "complete fantasy" and "work of fiction."

LIBERAL MEDIA FINALLY TURNING ON 'DISGRACEFUL' ANTI-TRUMP AUTHOR MICHAEL WOLFF

"I never spoke to him for book," Trump tweeted. "Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wolff reportedly didn't seek out an interview with Trump for "Siege" but, according to his publisher, interviewed 150 sources or his book. Many of those included essential sources from Wolff's first book.

"Fire and Fury" came under fire both for its sourcing and claims. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, for example, said the book contained falsehoods. "Light in fact-checking and copy-editing,” she said at the time. Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake indicated that some of Wolff's book was "unbelieveable" and criticized it for not citing sources while treating gossip as fact.