Meet the radical DC activist mobilizing gang members, 'hardcore men' to target federal takeover: 'Real enemy'

FIRST ON FOX: Washington, D.C., activist Malik Shabazz, whose past controversial statements have included antisemitic and anti-White rhetoric, is calling on gang members and "hardcore men" to unite in opposition to the Trump administration’s crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital city.

In an August Facebook post, Shabazz, who is an attorney and one of the leading figures resisting the Trump administration's crackdown, called on gang members to come to a ceasefire and "see the real enemy."

"We are calling on all GANG MEMBERS and hardcore men in the community to a CEASE FIRE against each other; and to see the real enemy; and now come to the table. We are the men you can trust."

Shabazz is the former chairman of the New Black Panther Party and founder of Black Lawyers for Justice, a law firm that has pledged to sue National Guard troops and officers from the Washington Metropolitan Police for "illegal activities" participating in the Trump administration’s crackdown, according to local outlet ABC 7 News.

The outlet reported Shabazz claiming that "the Constitutional rights and human rights of D.C. residents are being routinely violated by National Guard and MPD officers seeking to carry out President Trump’s illegal orders."

"The 4th Amendment is being trampled upon daily at these illegal checkpoints and other random locations by these rogue guardsmen and officers. Black Lawyers for Justice is calling on the public to step forward and seek legal help," the outlet reported Shabazz saying.

According to another Facebook post, Shabazz is holding a "legal rights/community meeting on the National Guard" in D.C. on Thursday evening.

"Tonight's Meeting at the Anacostia Library is Tactical," Shabazz wrote on Facebook Thursday. "We must have a United Front to meet the threat in DC and Maryland and we need Allies and Leaders with the skills to handle this threat."

In another Thursday post, Shabazz expressed disdain over an unidentified group allegedly calling on him to "meet with Donald Trump or his officials." His post continued by quoting the Bible, which said, "Get Thee Behind me Satan," adding that the meeting "never will happen." Shabazz has been vocal about his opposition to Trump on social media, accusing him of "actively deceiving, bullying and Oppressing people and nations on multiple fronts."

Shabazz also called for Fruit of Islam (FOI), the paramilitary wing of notorious antisemite Louis Farrakhan's Nation of Islam, and other controversial Black groups to be the groups that the Black community leans on for security versus National Guard coming into D.C.

Shabazz told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that his call to gang members and hardcore men is to "know their legal rights" and "to be able to secure themselves."

"To be specific, we are calling on all Black men, specifically the stronger ones, to unite, to know their legal rights, to be able to secure themselves and their community against police brutality, and to gain control of the youth in our community," Shabazz said.

In response to Shabazz's call, the DHS told Fox News Digital that Secretary Kristi Noem "has been clear: if you lay a hand on law enforcement you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

"These smears and calls for violence against law enforcement are disgusting," said the spokesperson. "Our law enforcement is now facing a 1,000% increase in assaults against them. The men and women of DHS put their lives on the line every day to protect lives of American citizens and make America safe again."

Shabazz has been labeled by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a "racist black nationalist with a long, well-documented history of violently anti-Semitic remarks and accusations about the inherent evil of white people."

SPLC's website lists several quotes uttered by Shabazz, including remarks from a 2002 speech in Washington, D.C., where he reportedly said, "Kill every god---- Zionist in Israel! God---- little babies, god---- old ladies! Blow up Zionist supermarkets!" In another speech from the early 2000s, he also pushed antisemitic tropes about "Zionists" controlling the media and foreign policy.

Through the years, he has been known to associate with other notorious antisemites such as Farrakhan. He posted a photo with Farrakhan in 2020 with the caption, "I HAVE WALKED WITH THE BEST," and called the Nation of Islam leader "one of the great influences in my life."

In 2024, Shabazz posted a photo of himself and former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad from 2012 and said his "views are shaped by my experiences." He said he was invited by a now-deceased journalist for the Nation of Islam's publication and said Farrakhan was in attendance with dozens of imams. Ahmadinejad has repeatedly called Israel an "illegitimate regime" and has called for its "elimination."