Kristen McDonald Privet wins Dem primary for Rep Dan Kildee's open blue Michigan seat

State senator Kristen McDonald Privet was declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Michigan's 8th Congressional District.

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., announced in 2023 that he would not be seeking re-election, leaving the seat he's represented since 2012 up for grabs this cycle.

The primary race saw three candidates competing for the nomination: Kristen McDonald Privet, Matt Collier and Pamela Pugh. .

Collier previously served as the mayor of Flint, Michigan in the late 1980s.

Pugh currently works as president of the Michigan State Board of Education.

McDonald Privet currently serves as the first female state senator to represent the Great Lakes Bay Region.

The state senator also served as executive director of Michigan Head Start, chief of staff for Michigan’s Department of Education, and vice president of the Skillman Foundation.