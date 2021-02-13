McConnell will vote to acquit Trump in second impeachment trial

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell will vote to acquit former President Donald Trump in this second impeachment trial, Fox News has confirmed.

McConnell's vote had been closely watched since he's been very critical of Trump's role in inciting the Jan. 6 riot and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, resigned from the Administration in the aftermath of the attack that killed at least five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

McConnell alerted colleagues of his decision Saturday morning, before the Senate will convene for what is expected to be the final day of Trump's trial for "incitement of insurrection."

