McCarthy raised $15.3 million in last quarter as speaker of the House, bringing total GOP fundraising to $78M

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Kevin McCarthy, in his last quarter as speaker of the House, raised $15.3 million for the House GOP, breaking his own record and bringing the total raised to nearly $80 million for congressional Republicans this cycle.

McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted as speaker of the House last week when eight Republicans joined Democrats in a historic first motion to vacate, raised $15.3 million in the third quarter and $78 million this cycle for House Republicans.

A source familiar with the numbers told Fox News Digital no House Republican has raised more through nine months.

McCarthy’s re-election campaign, Kevin McCarthy for Congress, also has $10.6 million in cash on hand.

"Thank you to the many Americans who have stepped up to show their support for the House Republican majority," McCarthy said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "These resources are being used to combat the radical left and recruit strong, dynamic conservative candidates from coast to coast.

"As the election year draws closer, I remain committed to doing everything in my power to protect our House majority and return America to its proper standing in the world."

McCarthy this year has traveled to 22 states and 86 cities to campaign for and fundraise for GOP candidates.

McCarthy has been the most prolific fundraiser in House Republican history.

McCarthy, a former state lawmaker from California first elected to the House 17 years ago, has been in GOP leadership in the chamber since 2009. He's long had a reputation as a top Republican fundraiser, even before he became speaker.

As minority leader, McCarthy helped the party defy expectations in the 2020 elections by taking a big bite out of Democrats’ House majority despite Democrats winning the White House. He personally hauled in $150 million in the last election cycle to help Republicans win back the House majority.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.