McAuliffe draws tiny crowds as campaign enters final stretch

In the pivotal week before Election Day on Nov. 2, Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe drew tiny crowds to his campaign events, as Republican Glenn Youngkin claims the momentum is on his side.

Associated Press reporter Steve Peoples shared photos of the small crowds on Wednesday. The crowd at Bible Way World Wide Church in Danville, Virginia, appeared particularly small from People's vantage point.

McAuliffe also appeared to draw a rather small crowd at the University of Lynchburg, in Lynchburg, Virginia, later Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Youngkin posted photos of a large rally in Roanoke, Virginia, on Wednesday afternoon.

"Hello Roanoke!! Our momentum is unmatched across the Commonwealth, and Virginians can’t wait to win," Youngkin tweeted. "Thank you to everyone who voted early today!"

"Two campaign events taking place at roughly the same time about 70 miles apart," Dave Rexroade, executive director of the Republican Governors' Association, wrote on Twitter, sharing photos of McAuliffe's Danville event and Youngkin's Roanoke event. "You tell me which campaign has the excitement and momentum..."

Although Virginians voted for President Biden over then-President Trump by a 10-point margin in 2020, recent polling has shown McAuliffe and Youngkin neck-and-neck, with Youngkin gaining an edge on pivotal education issues.

The Youngkin campaign has called for more parental involvement in their children's education, while McAuliffe has attempted to distance himself from remarks he made during a September debate .

"I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach," the former governor said at the time.

In the last few weeks of the campaign, McAuliffe has pulled out all the stops, bringing President Biden, former President Barack Obama, Stacey Abrams and many other national Democrats in to campaign with him.